Operation Ascot Update - Wairarapa Homicide

Sunday, 23 March 2025, 2:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector John van den Heuvel:

Police are continuing to appeal for information from the public in the Operation Ascot homicide investigation in Wairarapa.

The Featherston scene examination is expected to be completed this morning.

The Kaitoke and Carterton scenes and cleared, and a blessing of the Carterton scene will take place later today.

A post-mortem of the deceased is expected to take place in Wellington tomorrow.

Charges are still being considered for the two men taken into custody yesterday.

Police maintain a presence in Wairarapa for community reassurance – however, we also reiterate our appeal to the public.

We know a number of people would have seen elements of what happened yesterday, and we are keen to talk to you if you have not already spoken to Police.

If you can help, please contact us on 105, either online or over the phone.

Please use file number 250322/8281 and reference Operation Ascot.

© Scoop Media

