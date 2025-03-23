Appeal For Information After Crash, Airport Road

Waikato Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a crash involving a car and a truck on Airport Road, Tamahere this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash, near the intersection of Raynes Road, about 2.10pm.

The driver of the car sustained minor injuries.

Police would like to speak to the driver of the truck, who may be unaware that a collision has occurred, but will likely have damage to the left side of their trailer.

The truck was described as a white European-style truck with a flat nose, possibly a Scania or similar make. It was described as towing a double curtain sider trailer and was travelling north on Airport Road towards the Waikato Expressway.

Police would also like to hear from anybody who may have witnessed this crash and may have information that could assist in identifying the truck involved, such as dash cam footage.

If you can help, please contact 105 and quote the event number P062005619.

