Driver Charged Following Crash On State Highway 5

Sunday, 23 March 2025, 5:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has been summonsed to court following a crash on State Highway 5, Rangataiki today.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a van and an SUV on State Highway 5 around 10:30am.

Upon arrival 12 people were located injured inside the vehicles, including four that were transported to hospital in a serious condition, and eight people who transported in minor to moderate conditions.

The road was closed for around three hours as the road was cleared, and enquiries were conducted at the scene.

Initial enquiries suggest the driver attempted to overtake a vehicle, and has struck the second vehicle head on.

The 57-year-old van driver has been summonsed to appear in the Tauranga District Court next week on a charge of careless driving causing injury.

