Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two Men Charged In Relation To South Wairarapa Homicide

Sunday, 23 March 2025, 8:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two men have been jointly charged with murder in relation to the death of a man in South Wairarapa yesterday afternoon.

The men, aged 23 and 25, are due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow.

Further charges against the pair are being considered.

Our investigation continues, with one focus being to establish what other parties may have been involved in the incident.

We can however say that Police believe it involved parties known to each other, with no ongoing risk to the public.

We appreciate the community’s continued support as we work to make enquiries in the Wairarapa, and people will continue to notice an increased Police presence.

We want to thank those people who have already come forward and shared valuable information, which has assisted with our enquiries to date.

Police are still appealing to anyone who has information to please come and speak with us.

If you can help, please contact us on 105 either online or over the phone.

Please reference Operation Ascot – reference number: 250322/8281.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 