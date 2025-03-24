Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Feedback Closing Soon On Marsden Maritime Holdings, Northport Proposal

Monday, 24 March 2025, 8:33 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

Time is running out to have your say on a proposal that would see the ownership structure of Marsden Maritime Holdings (MMH) and Northport simplified, to set the region’s port up for the future.

Together with investment partners Port of Tauranga and Tupu Tonu (Ngāpuhi Investment Fund Ltd), the Northland Regional Council is proposing to create a new joint-venture company combining MMH and Northport.

Shareholding in the new company would be NRC (43%), Tupu Tonu (7%) and Port of Tauranga (50%), and would increase Northland’s stake in the port - a regionally-significant asset.

Feedback on the proposal is open until 28 March - for more information go to www.nrc.govt.nz/MMHproposal

Ballance Farm Environment Awards

Northland celebrated the Regional Ballance Farm Environment Awards at Semenoff Stadium on Wednesday 19 March. The awards recognise farmers and growers who have demonstrated excellence in sustainability and environmental management, productivity and profitability, and family and community involvement.

Kokopu beef farmers Rob and Mandy Pye of Mangere Falls Farm were the Regional Supreme Award Winner for 2025, also carrying away the Northland Regional Council Water Quality Enhancement Award, Norwood Farming Efficiency Award, and the Beef & Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award.

Awards were also presented to:

  • Maria Puig and Maurico Castellano, Maulen Partnership & Northland College Farm - Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award; Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award; DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award; Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award.
  • Pete Bond and Kelly Hackett, Bond Farms - NZ Farm Environment Trust Biodiversity Award
  • Board of Trustees and Matthew Payne, Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust - Rabobank Agribusiness Management Award; Farm Environment Trust Climate Recognition Award.
