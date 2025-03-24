Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Three Apprehended Following Takanini Burglaries

Monday, 24 March 2025, 9:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police made three arrests following aggravated burglaries at two Takanini businesses this morning.

Just after 1am, an alarm was activated at a business on Great South Road.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie, of Counties Manukau CIB, says staff had arrived on scene and found the offenders failed to gain access to the cash converters business.

“The group had used a hammer to try and smash their way inside but instead left the scene.”

Meanwhile, about an hour and a half later Police were called to a nearby vape shop.

“A burglary was in progress, with offenders gaining entry to the store,” Detective Senior Sergeant Gillespie says.

“The business was closed at the time and products were stolen from the store as a result.”

Police were quickly on scene and began making enquiries.

“One Police unit was carrying out area enquiries and located three males on Manuroa Road,” Detective Senior Sergeant Gillespie says.

The group, all aged 17, were all detained in relation to both burglaries.

Police have charged one male with two counts of burglary and assaults Police.

He will appear in the Manukau Youth Court today. The other two males have been referred to Youth Aid.

