Have Your Say On Public Transport

Otago Regional Council (ORC) is asking people to share their views on public transport priorities for the next ten years during consultation on the Draft Otago Regional Public Transport Plan (RPTP) starting today.

The draft plan focuses on connecting communities throughout Otago, improving passenger experience, promoting sustainable transport choices, planning bus routes and funding public transport.

ORC is also seeking feedback on proposals to increase passenger fares, change concessions and introduce zones.

Co-chair of ORC’s Public and Active Transport Committee Andrew Noone says, “Otago has experienced continued strong patronage growth following Covid. We value the accessibility that our bus routes in Dunedin and Queenstown provide and we’re keen to extend the benefits for our communities.”

“At the same time, we need to manage new government expectations requiring us to increase our revenue from things like passenger fares and advertising or decrease our spending on service delivery.”

Cr Noone says the plan builds on improvements which has led to high patronage in Dunedin and Queenstown, such as the $2 flat fare. An increase from $2 to $2.50 is proposed in the plan.

“We are seeking the community’s feedback on big decisions we need to make over the next ten years. We’re keen to hear from people across the region about what they think about the plan and our public transport priorities.”

People can talk to ORC staff at one of the public consultation sessions (drop-ins) throughout Otago and view the draft plan and make a submission at www.orc.govt.nz/rptp

Consultation closes on 2 May 2025.

Hearings will take place in the week beginning 12 May. The final plan is scheduled to be completed in June/July 2025.

