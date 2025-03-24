Residents Half Price Day For Vivienne Westwood & Jewellery Exhibition At Te Papa

Wellington City Council is proud to have supported Te Papa for over 25 years, and as part of that partnership, Te Papa hosts an annual residents day where everyone who lives in Wellington City is invited to enjoy a major exhibition at a discounted rate.

This year, Wellington City Council is partnering with Te Papa to offer Wellington residents a half-price entry to the Vivienne Westwood & Jewellery exhibition on Thursday 27 March.

Te Papa is the first venue to kick-off the global tour of Vivienne Westwood & Jewellery, a retrospective exhibition celebrating the iconic jewellery of renowned British fashion house Vivienne Westwood.

The half-price entry is on offer on Thursday 27 March with tickets going on sale from 10AM at the exhibition entry on Level 4 of Te Papa. The 14 half-hour sessions will start from 10.15AM, with the last entry at 5.15PM.

Discounted tickets can only be bought by Wellington residents and property owners on the day at Te Papa, and in the past, these days are extremely popular – so get in early.

Key information:

The event is open to Wellington City residents to acknowledge Council's support of Te Papa.

Wellington City property/rental owners and residents living in rental properties in Wellington City are all eligible for discounted tickets on the day.

Residents outside of Wellington City, including Hutt and Porirua residents, are not eligible for this half-price ticket offer as they do not pay their rates to the Wellington City Council or live in the city.

If you’re unsure, check out thismap(PDF 340KB) for all the ward boundaries.

Discount applies to single tickets only (adult, child, concession). No other price bundles available or discounts available in relation to this offer.

Tickets are limited to 50 visitors per session; and sessions run on the half hour from 10.15AM to last admission at 5.15PM (Gallery closes at 6pm), with a capacity of 900 for the day.

Discounted tickets only available at Te Papa (no online sales) and only available on the day (Thursday 27 March).

Ticket office opens at 10AM, and is located on Level 4 at the exhibition entry. Tickets are not available at any other location within Te Papa.

ID showing that you are a Wellington resident is required to purchase tickets (eg rates bill, or other bill with name and residential address, plus matching ID).

Tickets will be allocated based on position in the queue. Staff will be on-site to update people on capacity throughout the day, and Wellington City Council will share updates on their Facebook page at facebook.com/wellingtoncitycouncil.

You may purchase up to FOUR tickets per person for any session at any time during the day, and return later in the day for your session. Please note, no re-entry is allowed.

Queue at exhibition entry at least 10 minutes prior to your session. Arrivals more than 20 minutes after allotted session time may not be admitted.

Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are not transferrable to another date or session time, and there are no refunds.

Non-residents may attend on the day and normal ticket pricing and rules of admittance are applicable to these tickets. No online sales available.

The rest of the museum will be open and accessible to everyone until 6pm.

For more information about the exhibition visit Vivienne Westwood & Jewellery | Te Papa

