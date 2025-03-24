Couple Convicted Of 20-year Identity And Immigration Fraud

Bangladeshi couple, Jahangir Alam and Taj Parvin Shilpi, were charged after Immigration New Zealand investigated and identified immigration and identity fraud spanning 20 years.

Alam and Shilpi were found guilty on Friday, 21 March 2025 after a 13-day jury trial at the Auckland District Court. Sentencing for this conviction is set to occur on Thursday, 22 May 2025.

The court heard how Alam used his brother’s identity to obtain a visitor visa and enter New Zealand. Subsequently, securing a work permit, Residence visa, and ultimately New Zealand Citizenship and two New Zealand passports. Alam also used this identity to support 14 applications for immigration permits and visas for his wife, Shilpi and one for his mother.

Both Alam and Shilpi knew that Alam was not using his genuine identity along with other false or misleading information to Immigration New Zealand in advancing those applications.

Alam’s real name and date of birth remain unknown, as does the reason why he withheld his true identity.

Alam and Shilpi’s conviction is a result of a six-year Immigration New Zealand investigation.

Steve Watson, General Manager Immigration Compliance & Investigations says this conviction is significant for Immigration New Zealand and sends a strong message that providing fraudulent information to Immigration NZ will not be tolerated.

“This kind of offending strikes at the heart of the immigration system, undermining its integrity. We expect applicants to provide honest and complete information to show that they meet the requirements to be granted a visa, or to be allowed to enter New Zealand. Anyone who provides false information to Immigration New Zealand will be investigated and held to account for their actions.”

“An investigation of this scale is extremely complex, and I'm incredibly proud of our dedicated investigations team who worked across the immigration system to thoroughly investigate this case and eventually bring it before the courts six years later.”

“We were able to identify this criminal offending, prevent further offences from being committed and ultimately hold Alam and Shilpi accountable.”

We encourage anyone with any knowledge of immigration fraud to come forward. To report a case of fraud, contact the MBIE reporting line on 0800 200 088. To report an issue anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

