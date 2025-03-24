Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Outdoor Fire Restrictions Lifted In Canterbury

Monday, 24 March 2025, 11:45 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand will lift restrictions on outdoor fires for Canterbury at 8am on Wednesday 26 March until further notice.

An open fire season means people can light outdoor fires without a permit approved by Fire and Emergency.

Canterbury District Commander Dave Stackhouse says the recent rain and cooler temperatures have lowered the fire risk throughout the district.

"It’s been a challenging few months for our firefighting crews, who have had to battle some very large fires this summer," he says.

"Wildfires at Bridge Hill, West Melton, Kirwee, Burnham and Lewis Pass caused considerable damage to our local environment, and resulted in our firefighters putting many days of effort into containing them."

Canterbury’s fire district stretches from north of the Rakaia River to just south of the Clarence River.

It moved to a restricted fire season in mid-December when the fire danger rose due to dry conditions, and prohibited outdoor fires completely just before Christmas.

"While the fire risk has now dropped, we’re still asking people to take care when lighting fires in the district," Dave Stackhouse says.

"Always go to checkitsalright.nz to find out what the conditions are in your location, and follow the safety advice provided.

"Summer may be ending, but it’s important we continue to make every effort to keep the people, property, environment and wildlife of Canterbury safe from fire."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 