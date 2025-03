Cordons In Place, Sydenham - Canterbury

A cordon is in place around a property in Sydenham as Police work to ensure a person’s safety.

Police were called to an address on Percival Street about 10:40am to reports a person was making threats.

As a precaution, Police have evacuated people from adjacent properties and a cordon of approximately 100m is in place around the Percival Street address.

People are asked to stay clear until the situation can be safely resolved.

