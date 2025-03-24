Serious Crash, Symonds Street - Auckland City

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Auckland Central.

The crash, on Symonds Street, was reported to Police just after midday.

At this early stage it appears a vehicle has collided with a tree and a pedestrian.

One person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition and two other people have suffered moderate injuries.

Symonds Street is closed from Wellesley Street to Grafton Road and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

