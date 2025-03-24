Update: Serious Crash, Symonds Street

Police remain at the scene of an earlier crash in Symonds Street.

We can now advise five people sustained injuries following the single vehicle crash.

One person was transported to hospital in a critical condition and four others suffered moderate to minor injuries.

Police are aware of speculations surrounding the cause of the crash.

This remains under investigation, however at this early stage we believe drugs or alcohol may have been a factor.

Symonds Street remains closed from Wellesley Street to Grafton Road and diversions are in place.

