Plan Ahead For Northbound Closures On SH20

Overnight road rehabilitation work on State Highway 20 (SH20) northbound between Cavendish Drive and the SH20A link will get underway this week.

Work will be carried out between 10pm and 5am over 10 nights between Wednesday 26 March and Monday 14 April 2025. There will be no work on Friday and Saturday nights.

Work will begin at Cavendish Drive, with a full northbound closure in place on SH20 between Cavendish Drive and Massey Road. Work will then move further north, with a full northbound closure between Massey Road and Walmsley Road, including the link to SH20A.

Stage 1: Full northbound closure on SH20 between Cavendish Drive to Massey Road

During this time the following ramps will be closed.

Cavendish Drive northbound on-ramp

Cavendish Drive to Puhinui Road northbound service lane

Puhinui Road northbound off-ramp and on-ramp

Massey Road northbound off-ramp

Detour via: Puhinui Road, Wylie Road, Station Road, Buckland Road and Massey Road.

Stage 2: Full northbound closure on SH20 between Massey Road and Airport (SH20A) Link.

During this time the following ramps will be closed.

Massey Road northbound on-ramp

SH20 northbound to SH20A southbound link

SH20A northbound to SH20 northbound link

Detour via:

For motorists travelling northbound on SH20: Please use the recommended detour via Massey Road, Robertson Road, Walmsley Road, Coronation Road and Rimu Road.

Please use the recommended detour via Massey Road, Robertson Road, Walmsley Road, Coronation Road and Rimu Road. For motorists travelling from SH20A: Please use the recommended detour via Kirkbride Road, McKenzie Road, Coronation Road and Rimu Road.

These works are weather dependent and may change from advertised dates. To view updates to schedule, go to www.nzta.govt.nz/asm/upcoming-maintenance. For real time updates, visit www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience and support while we carry out this important maintenance.

