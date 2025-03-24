Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Appeal For Information Following Crash, Taupō

Monday, 24 March 2025, 4:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Senior Sergeant Fane Troy:

Taupo Police investigating a serious crash in Rangitaiki, Taupō are seeking information from members of the public about events leading up to the crash.

At around 10:30am on Sunday 23 March, Police were called to a two-vehicle crash involving a van and a car on State Highway 5 near Rangitaiki School Road.

Eleven people were transported to hospital as a result of the crash. None of these injuries are thought to be life threatening.

The driver of the van appeared in the Tauranga District Court today and is set to reappear on Wednesday 26 March.

Police would like to speak to the driver of a vehicle that was overtaken by a White Toyota Hiace van moments before the crash.

Anybody else who witnessed the crash, or has any dashcam footage of the van, is encouraged to contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online.

Please reference the file number 250323/1172.

