Miramar Unexplained Death: Runner, Pedestrian May Hold Critical Details

Police investigating the unexplained death of a man in Miramar want to hear from two members of the public who may have critical information.

Abdul Nabizadah, 63, was located with serious head injuries at the intersection of Camperdown Road and Totara Road, about 2.20am on 17 March. Mr Nabizadah was found by Police carrying out area enquiries following a serious burglary that happened a short distance away about 20 minutes earlier.

Sadly, Mr Nabizadah died in hospital the following day.

Police would like to hear from two individuals, who may have details that are critical to the investigation.

At 12.28am, a man was seen walking down Camperdown Road from Totara Street and turned right in to Darlington Road from Totara Street. The man was wearing a light-coloured top and dark pants.

We know Mr Nabizadah arrived in Totara Street in his silver-coloured Toyota Aqua, registration NQE681, at 12.25am, so this man may well have seen Mr Nabizadah and or his vehicle.

At 1.30am, a man in fitness clothing or activewear was seen running south on Darlington Road. The man crossed the Camperdown Road intersection around that time. The man was wearing a blue shirt, and we need to hear from him.

Police have been making a number of enquiries into the victim’s unexplained death, and the parallel investigation into a burglary in Darlington Road at 2am, during which an intruder was disturbed by the property’s occupants.

We are still seeking dashcam footage from anyone in the Miramar area from midnight to 3am. It’s likely there were people out and about at that time, or people commuting to or from work.

If you can help

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250317/6324, or reference Operation Celtic.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

