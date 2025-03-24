Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Name Release: South Wairarapa Homicide

Monday, 24 March 2025, 5:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now release the name of the man who died after being shot in Featherston on Saturday 22 March.

He was 23-year-old Doreion Peri Ropata Hard, from Masterton.

Two men, aged 23 and 25, appeared in the Wellington District Court today, charged with murder.

They will next appear in the High Court at Wellington, on 11 April.

Further charges are being considered against the pair.

Police are still appealing for anyone with information to please speak to us.

If you have any information that may assist, please contact us via 105 either over the phone or online.

Please reference Operation Ascot – reference number 250322/8281.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 