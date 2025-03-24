Name Release: South Wairarapa Homicide

Police can now release the name of the man who died after being shot in Featherston on Saturday 22 March.

He was 23-year-old Doreion Peri Ropata Hard, from Masterton.

Two men, aged 23 and 25, appeared in the Wellington District Court today, charged with murder.

They will next appear in the High Court at Wellington, on 11 April.

Further charges are being considered against the pair.

Police are still appealing for anyone with information to please speak to us.

If you have any information that may assist, please contact us via 105 either over the phone or online.

Please reference Operation Ascot – reference number 250322/8281.

