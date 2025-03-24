Five Years’ On, COVID-19 Pandemic Still A Focus For Many

As Aotearoa New Zealand marks the five-year anniversary of the country’s first Level 4 lockdown, the pandemic and New Zealand’s response to it remains a focus for many, says COVID-19 Inquiry Chair Grant Illingworth KC.

Aotearoa has recently marked a series of significant anniversaries – 28 February 2020 saw the first COVID-19 case identified in New Zealand, 19 March 2020 the day the borders closed, and 25 March 2020 – the day Aotearoa New Zealand entered Level 4 lockdown. Five years’ on, the COVID-19 pandemic is still impacting many New Zealanders.

“The COVID-19 pandemic was an incredibly difficult time, and many people are still feeling the effects of the pandemic and the response to it, whether those be physical, emotional, or financial,” says Mr Illingworth.

The ongoing effects of the pandemic and the response to it are clear in the public submissions received by Phase Two of the Inquiry, which is currently open for submissions at www.covid19inquiry.nz. The Inquiry has received close to 4000 submissions to date.

The use of lockdowns is a focus for many submitters, particularly those from the Auckland and Northland regions. Vaccines, particularly the use of vaccine mandates, is also a focus of many submissions.

“We are still seeing a high level of interest in the pandemic response in the Auckland and Northland region, with a high proportion of submissions (33%) coming from these areas,” Mr Illingworth says.

The sentiment of submissions ranges widely, from those who are critical of the New Zealand Government's response as a whole, to those who are positive about the overall response, as well as many who hold mixed views about the response. The Inquiry has heard from people of all ages during the submissions period, although the majority of submitters are between the ages of 45-74. The Inquiry has heard significantly less from those under the age of 34.

“It is important for the Inquiry to hear from those who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of school closures, youth mental health, and other experiences unique to younger age groups,” says Mr Illingworth.

The Inquiry has heard from a wide range of people, including a significant number of people with disabilities and with health conditions.

“We’ve heard from those people who experienced the pandemic as a disabled or ill person, those who describe their disability as being caused by an adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, and those who experience long Covid,” Mr Illingworth says. “Many of these people were highly impacted by the pandemic and the response to it.

“The more people we hear from, the better the picture we can build of the impacts of the pandemic and the response to it will be.”

Phase Two of the COVID-19 Inquiry is tasked with looking at the key decisions made by the New Zealand Government during 2021 and 2022 on vaccine mandates, safety, and approvals, the use of lockdowns, and testing, tracing, and non-pharmaceutical public health materials (like masks). Some of these topics, like vaccine safety, were not included in Phase One of the Inquiry, while others build on the work of Phase One – like lockdowns and mandates. The overall purpose of the COVID-19 Inquiry is to review Aotearoa New Zealand’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic to help prepare for future pandemics.

“The COVID-19 Inquiry is focused on addressing the questions the public wants answered about the pandemic, and making sure the concerns and experiences of everyone who experienced Aotearoa’s pandemic response are heard,” Mr Illingworth says.

“The Inquiry is here to make sure lessons are learned for the future, and to make sure Aotearoa New Zealand is prepared for future pandemics,” Mr Illingworth says. “Our goal is to provide recommendations – that can be understood by all New Zealanders – to help build a strong response for the future.

“We need a well-organised, resilient, robust defence, and we need to be able to come together as a country to face future pandemics.”

The Inquiry will continue seeking evidence through public submissions, meetings with key decision-makers and advisers, and engagements with people impacted by the pandemic and the response to it.

Public submissions to the Inquiry are open until midnight 27 April 2025. Submissions can be made at www.covid19inquiry.nz or by calling 0800 500 306.

To find out more about the work of the Inquiry, visit https://www.covid19lessons.royalcommission.nz/.

