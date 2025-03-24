RMA Reforms Will Help Drive Economic Development, Says EMA

The Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) strongly supports the government’s direction of travel around the two new acts for reforming New Zealand’s resource management laws.

The current Resource Management Act (RMA) is highly complex and frustrating, says EMA Head of Advocacy Alan McDonald.

"It has been too difficult to build the infrastructure and houses New Zealand desperately needs," he says.

"The proposed changes will allow for more efficient development while respecting environmental protections and property rights."

Simplification and standardisation of our resource management systems is desperately needed.

A streamlined and consistent approach is vital for encouraging economic growth and facilitating much-needed infrastructure development across the country, says McDonald.

"It’s frustrating for many of our members to find themselves needing new consents to expand existing facilities, such as sawmills, when they already have permission for such activities.

"The new system should eliminate these unnecessary hurdles, and we strongly support the government's efforts to ensure that land use is enabled unless there are significant impacts on others or the environment."

Spatial planning is critical to ensuring we have sufficient land available for future urban development and the commitment to regional spatial plans allows local decision-making and guides the direction of development while ensuring we have the right infrastructure in place.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Businesses in New Zealand know protecting the environment is a point of difference for the country, so we look forward to the government providing clear guidelines on environmental limits, says McDonald.

"The EMA has worked closely with BusinessNZ, Infrastructure New Zealand and the Property Council over the past seven years to help shape these reforms.

"Our members have played a strong role in guiding this process, and we will continue to work with them, our partners and the government to ensure these reforms are implemented successfully before the next election.

"We are confident that these new laws will be the foundation for better planning, improved economic outcomes, and enhanced environmental stewardship."

© Scoop Media

