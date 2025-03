Man In Custody Following Threats Made, Sydenham

One man has been taken into custody without incident in Sydenham after making threats earlier this afternoon.

The address will now be cleared as a precaution to ensure there is no ongoing risk to the public before cordons are stood down.

Police would like to thank the Sydenham community for their patience and understanding as we worked through the afternoon to resolve this safely for all.

- Superintendent Lane Todd, Canterbury Metro Area Commander

