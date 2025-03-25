Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Charges Laid Over Symonds Street Crash, Investigation Continuing

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 9:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to investigate a crash on Symonds Steet in central Auckland on Monday afternoon.

Auckland City Road Policing Manager acting Inspector Scott Jones says five pedestrians were injured in the crash, two of which were treated at the scene.

“One man remains in a serious but stable condition in Auckland City Hospital, with two others recovering at home.”

Acting Inspector Jones says the 20-year-old driver has been arrested and charged with three counts of careless driving causing injury.

He has also been forbidden to drive.

“The driver has been bailed to appear in the Auckland District Court on 28 March,” acting Inspector Jones says.

“Our investigation is continuing into the circumstances of the crash, and we cannot rule out further charges being laid.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 