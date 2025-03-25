Charges Laid Over Symonds Street Crash, Investigation Continuing

Police are continuing to investigate a crash on Symonds Steet in central Auckland on Monday afternoon.

Auckland City Road Policing Manager acting Inspector Scott Jones says five pedestrians were injured in the crash, two of which were treated at the scene.

“One man remains in a serious but stable condition in Auckland City Hospital, with two others recovering at home.”

Acting Inspector Jones says the 20-year-old driver has been arrested and charged with three counts of careless driving causing injury.

He has also been forbidden to drive.

“The driver has been bailed to appear in the Auckland District Court on 28 March,” acting Inspector Jones says.

“Our investigation is continuing into the circumstances of the crash, and we cannot rule out further charges being laid.”

