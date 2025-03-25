Kāpiti Vandalism Costing Ratepayers Thousands

Kāpiti toilet vandalism. Photo/Supplied.

Kāpiti Coast District Council says vandalism is costing ratepayers thousands of dollars and putting the continued operation of public facilities, especially toilets, at risk.

Property and Facilities Maintenance Manager Kelvin Irvine says money to fix damage caused by theft and vandalism to public facilities is limited and responding to the current level of damage cannot be sustained long-term.

“There are some in the Kāpiti community who get a kick out of smashing up a toilet or stealing toilet doors,” Mr Irvine says.

“Unfortunately, this type of behaviour has escalated in the last year and we are running out of money to fix smashed toilet bowls and basins, remove graffiti and clean up disgusting messes.”

It’s a districtwide problem that tends to flare up periodically in different areas.

In the last month, there has been $80,000 worth of damage to toilet facilities in Ōtaki, including $49,000 to the new Exeloo at Chrystalls Bend which was targeted by thieves.

Toilets at Campbell Park in Paekākāriki have also been repeatedly targeted by vandals, who have smashed bowls and basins, graffitied, and tipped broken glass and sand down the toilets and drainage system.

Last Labour Weekend, damage of $25,000 was done to eight public toilets in Waikanae, Paraparaumu and Raumati.

Mr Irvine says vandalism tends to spike during school holidays and reduce during term time, which has not been the case this year.

“It’s really frustrating to provide these important community facilities only to have them ruined by a few,” he says.

“At some point we’ll have to make the call to either scale back repairs or close facilities. We can’t keep this up.”

Kāpiti District Mayor Janet Holborow says the community is asked to play its part in changing this narrative.

“People will know who is doing this so we’re asking the community to help us stop this behaviour,” Mayor Holborow says.

“If you do know who is doing this, please have a strong word with them. If you are doing this, find another hobby.

“We recognise it is a difficult time and some people are doing it tough. Taking out your frustrations on a public toilet is not the answer and just makes things worse for everyone.”

If you see any suspicious behaviour around public buildings or the facilities, please contact the Police immediately. To report damage please contact Council on 0800 486 486, make an online service request at kapiticoast.govt.nz, or use the Antenno app on your phone.

