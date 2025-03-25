Mangaharakeke Drive Closed Following Crash, Horotiu
Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 11:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Mangaharakeke Drive/State Highway 1C, Horotiu is closed
near the Te Rapa Road off-ramp following a crash.
The
two-vehicle crash was reported at around 11am.
Initial
indications are that there are serious
injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and
expect
delays.
