Arrests Over Retail Crime In Central Auckland

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 11:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have made several arrests following offending at central Auckland businesses last night.

One person faces court following a robbery at a dairy in Wynyard Quarter just before midnight on Monday.

Auckland Central Area Commander Grant Tetzlaff says the lone offender entered the Halsey Street business at 11.45pm.

“He demanded money from the shop assistant before a minor scuffle occurred forcing the worker to move to the back of the store.

“The offender then stole the till and left the store on foot.”

Police were contacted.

As staff were deploying, the till was recovered by a member of the public and the shop assistant.

“A Police camera operator located the pair seated on a bench on Hamer Street, where our staff caught up with them,” Inspector Tetzlaff says.

A 15-year-old male has been charged with robbery and will appear in the Auckland Youth Court today. The female will be referred to Youth Aid.

Hours earlier, Police were hot on the heels of two thieves at a liquor shop on Beach Road.

“Before 8.30pm, two masked offenders entered the store and jumped over the counter and stole product.

“No threats were made to staff working at the time but they both fled on foot towards Anzac Avenue.”

Units were quickly on scene and caught up with the two 15-year-olds, taking them into custody.

