Iwi Welcomes Moves To Help Rebuild Spiny Rock Lobster Populations

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust (the Trust) has welcomed the government’s announcement of a three year closure of commercial and recreational fishing of spiny rock lobster in the inner Hauraki Gulf.

“Kina barrens are a significant issue across our rohe moana, turning once abundant ocean ecosystems into vast expanses of bare rock.“ says Nicola MacDonald, CEO of Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust.

“Supporting the repopulation of natural kina predators like the spiny rock lobster is vital to addressing the spread of kina barrens.

“The closure of fishing for the lobster in the inner Gulf, coupled with no increase to catch limits across the rest of the Hauraki Gulf fishery, is a welcomed and evidence-based approach to restoring populations across the Gulf.”

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust has long advocated for preventative measures to help address kina barrens, and sees this as a positive step towards restoring the mauri of Te Moananui-a-Toi.

“Kina is a taonga species, with barrens only becoming an issue due to overfishing of predator species like the spiny rock lobster.” says Ms MacDonald.

“Reversing the human impact on our oceans and revitalising marine habitats is vital to ensuring that our fisheries remain sustainable into the future.

“With restored spiny rock lobster populations, we expect to see a revitalised sea floor, with more native seaweeds and the return of healthy tāmure (snapper).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“There is always more work to do, but this is a significant and positive step towards protecting and restoring the Gulf for future generations to enjoy.”

Notes:

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust is the post settlement governance entity (PSGE) responsible for representing the Ngāti Manuhiri hapū and iwi members, giving effect to the Ngāti Manuhiri Claims Settlement Act 2012 . Established in 2011, the Trust is committed to ensuring a prosperous future for Ngāti Manuhiri whānau.

. Established in 2011, the Trust is committed to ensuring a prosperous future for Ngāti Manuhiri whānau. Our rohe, moana, and interests are across Te Moananui-ā-Toi including the inner and outer islands and rocky outcrops from Aotea, to Te Paepae o Tu, to Hauturu, and Takapuna. Te Moananui-ā-Toi is the greater oceans encompassing the Hauraki Gulf and Hauraki marine park and so, we refer to the Hauraki Gulf / Tīkapa Moana as Te Moananui-ā-Toi.

The Trust’s work centres on the protection of the taiao, reinvigoration of community purpose and service, maintenance of cultural integrity and investing to support the economic prosperity of future generations. More information on Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust can be found at www.ngatimanuhiri.iwi.nz

© Scoop Media

