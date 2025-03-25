Youth-led Fund Strengthens Health And Wellbeing Of Taitamariki In Te Hiku

(Photo/Supplied)

A youth-led kaupapa designed to remove financial barriers to participating in sport is boosting the hauora of taitamariki in more ways than one.

He Manuao is one of several youth-focused programmes launched under the Taikorihi Locality in collaboration with Native Sports Performance, to strengthen the health and wellbeing of Te Hiku taitamariki.

The fund has reached more than 50 homes across Te Hiku, supporting a range of physical activities from waka ama to kapa haka and diving.

Judy Heta (Ngāi Takoto), who helped lead the design of the fund, said she was pleased to see that almost everyone who had applied, received the fund to support their hauora.

“Our goal was to reach as many homes as possible, so I’m happy knowing that all of the mahi we put into designing this fund has paid off,” she said.

“Personally, I’ve struggled with coming up with pūtea to travel globally when it comes to sport, so to have this pool of money accessible for our taitamariki to buy what they want, do what they want, play where they want…It’s been really cool to see and hear what it’s meant for them and their whānau.”

Research shows that physical activity levels in Northland continue to decline among adolescents, influenced by various factors including cost, travel, timing of activities, safety concerns, and limited access to recreational facilities. This was further supported with Taikorihi gathering rich and diverse kōrero from Te Hiku taitamariki, identifying their mental health and well-being as a key priority.

The He Manuao Subsidy Fund meant taitamariki could apply for up to $1000 to help subsidise costs like subs, uniforms, transport and gear.

But it’s proven to support more than just physical activity, with the rōpū re-defining what sport looks like in the Far North.

“When we invited different taitamariki into our wānanga and we gathered their ideas, their insights, it opened up our vision a little more in terms of creating this fund and how we might make it accessible for people from different backgrounds and different walks of life,” said Heta.

“We are very lucky to have a vast range of sports here in Te Hiku, but we also have so much access to the taiao… the likes of fishing, hunting and diving is very much a way of life for a lot of us living here.

“These are the things that we do with our friends and whānau, so we knew it was more than increasing our physical hauora, but our taha hinengaro, taha wairua and taha whānau too.”

For one applicant it meant supporting his journey to compete at the 2025 Te Matatini Festival, the largest celebration of traditional Māori performing arts excellence in the world.

(Photo/Supplied)

“Financial constraints have always been a barrier for us, but this support significantly reduced those pressures.”

“With the assistance provided, he was able to attend every wānanga – a six-hour commute – on a fortnightly basis. Once this routine was established, there was no longer any physical or mental strain.”

The fund also helped subsidise costs required for a growing teenager with a love for swimming and diving.

“We were able to purchase a full diving kit which included a full two-piece wetsuit, flippers, goggles, snorkel, gloves, booties and a dive bag which means he can get in the water in colder conditions.”

“The mental load of knowing that his gear is updated and in top condition allows him to enjoy the moana for longer periods. It also adds another layer of safety for us as parents, especially when he might be diving in tougher conditions.”

Taking a community-led approach is one strategy recognised by Sport New Zealand to address challenges to increasing physical activity across various regions. Sport Northland also highlights the importance of increasing informal recreation, leveraging our natural environment.

Healthy Families Far North Māori Innovator, Riri Motu, said the He Manuao initiative is a powerful example of youth-led change, and how health systems can be investing in prevention.

“We have seen this fund cover a vast range of activities from sportswear and gym memberships to accommodation and dog trackers for pig-hunting. These are all things that our taitamariki are involved in here in Te Hiku,” she said.

“He Manuao have been at the forefront of decision making and creating meaningful opportunities for their peers, making a significant contribution to the health and well-being of their communities.”

About Healthy Families Far North

There are ten Healthy Families NZ communities across Aotearoa, and eleven lead providers that include Iwi, Whānau Ora, Local Government, Regional Sports Trusts and Pacific-led Social Change organisations.

A locality-based approach acknowledges that the most effective and sustainable solutions to our health and wellbeing challenges are best driven by the people who are most affected.

Healthy Families NZ has an explicit focus on improving equity and health and wellbeing outcomes for Māori.

