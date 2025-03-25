Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Charges Laid Following Hunting Incident, Whakatane

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 1:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has been arrested after the death of a man following a hunting incident in Minginui, Whakatane last week.

Police were notified at about 2am on Friday 21 March of a sudden death following a hunting incident.

Police can confirm the man who died was 72-year-old Stuart Maxwell Stobie, from Kawerau.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

A 46-year-old man is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today, charged with manslaughter, unlawful hunting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Mr Stobie’s death has been referred to the Coroner.

