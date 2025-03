Fatal Crash: Mangaharakeke Drive, Horotiu

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on Mangaharakeke Drive/ State Highway 1C, Horotiu this morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at around 11am.

Sadly, the driver of one vehicle died at the scene.

No further injuries were reported.

The road remains closed southbound near the Te Rapa Road off-ramp while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

