Miramar Unexplained Death Now A Homicide Investigation

The death of a man found critically injured in Miramar last week is now being treated as a homicide, as Police urgently seek two pedestrians, and motorists with dashcam footage.

Abdul Nabizadah, 63, was located with serious head injuries at the intersection of Camperdown Road and Totara Road, about 2.20am on 17 March. Mr Nabizadah was found by Police carrying out area enquiries following a serious burglary that happened a short distance away about 20 minutes earlier.

Sadly, he died in hospital the following day.

A post-mortem determined Mr Nabizadah died as a result of blunt force injury after being assaulted, and further enquiries have led to the investigation being upgraded to a homicide this morning.

Dashcam footage, passersby may be critical to investigation

As part of our investigation, we urgently need to hear from two people who had earlier passed by the area where Mr Nabizadah was found.

At 12.28am, a man was seen walking down Camperdown Road from Totara Street and turned right in to Darlington Road from Totara Street. The man was wearing a light-coloured top and dark pants.

We know Mr Nabizadah arrived in Totara Street in his silver-coloured Toyota Aqua, registration NQE681, at 12.25am, so this man may well have seen Mr Nabizadah and or his vehicle. We urge this person, or anyone who may know them, to come forward as soon as possible.

At 1.30am, a man in fitness clothing or activewear was seen running south on Darlington Road, before crossing the Camperdown Road intersection. He was wearing a blue shirt, and we also need to hear from him.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Just as crucially, the investigators need to hear from any motorist who has dashcam footage and was in the Miramar area between midnight and 3am on 17 March, in particular anyone who travelled through the intersection of Totara Street and Camperdown Road. Even if your footage shows no cars or people on the street, it’s important that we see it.

Parallel investigation into intruder burglary

Police are progressing a second investigation into a disturbing burglary, where two people found an intruder rummaging through their Darlington Road house about 2am on 17 March. During the burglary there was a physical altercation which caused an injury to the homeowner.

We have yet to locate this offender, who had been wearing gumboots and a white cap, and is described by witnesses as possibly being of Māori descent, between 177-180cm tall (5’10” to 5’11”) and of and athletic build.

Investigators have been speaking with neighbours and reviewing evidence gathered at the scene, but we have yet to establish a link between the burglary and the death of Mr Nabizadah.

Meanwhile, Police are continuing to carry out reassurance patrols in the Miramar area. We know these events are upsetting and concerning for the community, but the investigation teams are working doggedly to get justice for the victims of the homicide and burglary, and their families. Police are providing ongoing support to both families.

If you have any information that could help the investigation teams, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250317/6324, or reference Operation Celtic.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

