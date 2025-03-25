Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Miramar Unexplained Death Now A Homicide Investigation

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 2:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The death of a man found critically injured in Miramar last week is now being treated as a homicide, as Police urgently seek two pedestrians, and motorists with dashcam footage.

Abdul Nabizadah, 63, was located with serious head injuries at the intersection of Camperdown Road and Totara Road, about 2.20am on 17 March. Mr Nabizadah was found by Police carrying out area enquiries following a serious burglary that happened a short distance away about 20 minutes earlier.

Sadly, he died in hospital the following day.

A post-mortem determined Mr Nabizadah died as a result of blunt force injury after being assaulted, and further enquiries have led to the investigation being upgraded to a homicide this morning.

Dashcam footage, passersby may be critical to investigation

As part of our investigation, we urgently need to hear from two people who had earlier passed by the area where Mr Nabizadah was found.

At 12.28am, a man was seen walking down Camperdown Road from Totara Street and turned right in to Darlington Road from Totara Street. The man was wearing a light-coloured top and dark pants.

We know Mr Nabizadah arrived in Totara Street in his silver-coloured Toyota Aqua, registration NQE681, at 12.25am, so this man may well have seen Mr Nabizadah and or his vehicle. We urge this person, or anyone who may know them, to come forward as soon as possible.

At 1.30am, a man in fitness clothing or activewear was seen running south on Darlington Road, before crossing the Camperdown Road intersection. He was wearing a blue shirt, and we also need to hear from him.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Just as crucially, the investigators need to hear from any motorist who has dashcam footage and was in the Miramar area between midnight and 3am on 17 March, in particular anyone who travelled through the intersection of Totara Street and Camperdown Road. Even if your footage shows no cars or people on the street, it’s important that we see it.

Parallel investigation into intruder burglary

Police are progressing a second investigation into a disturbing burglary, where two people found an intruder rummaging through their Darlington Road house about 2am on 17 March. During the burglary there was a physical altercation which caused an injury to the homeowner.

We have yet to locate this offender, who had been wearing gumboots and a white cap, and is described by witnesses as possibly being of Māori descent, between 177-180cm tall (5’10” to 5’11”) and of and athletic build.

Investigators have been speaking with neighbours and reviewing evidence gathered at the scene, but we have yet to establish a link between the burglary and the death of Mr Nabizadah.

Meanwhile, Police are continuing to carry out reassurance patrols in the Miramar area. We know these events are upsetting and concerning for the community, but the investigation teams are working doggedly to get justice for the victims of the homicide and burglary, and their families. Police are providing ongoing support to both families.

If you have any information that could help the investigation teams, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250317/6324, or reference Operation Celtic.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 