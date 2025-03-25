Waikanae Parking Infringements Waived

Kāpiti Coast District Council has paused issuing parking infringements on a section of Main Rd in Waikanae and will waive tickets issued to vehicles there in recent weeks.

No stopping restrictions were implemented on the eastern side of Main Road, between the emergency rail crossing and the northern entrance to the Metlink railway station carpark, in December.

Parking fines issued there since December 2024 will be waived or refunded.

Access and Transport Manager Ruchir Gaur says the restrictions were introduced after concerns were received from the public about cars parking in this area, both on the grass berm and the roadside.

“Council’s road safety team assessed the area from a road safety perspective, and agreed a change was needed to protect road users,” Mr Gaur says.

“The major issue was cars reversing from the berm into oncoming traffic, and driver sight lines caused by the cars parked on the roadside.

“The new parking restrictions covered about three spaces on the roadside and the berm where up to five vehicles would regularly park.”

Mr Gaur says a minor change to the Council’s Traffic Bylaw in 2022 required Council to publicly notify new parking restricted areas, and unfortunately this step did not happen.

Fifty-one tickets were issued in the area, with a total value of $3570.

Council is contacting all those ticketed to refund or waive unpaid fines.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused,” Mr Gaur says. “We’re also reviewing our processes so we get this right in future.”

Although Council has paused issuing tickets while the proposed changes are notified, parking in this area still presents a safety concern and motorists are encouraged to park elsewhere.

After the restrictions are appropriately notified, subject to feedback, the signs and no parking requirements will be reinstated.

If motorists received a ticket in that area between December 2024 and March 2025, but haven’t been contacted, they are asked to please get in touch with Council on 0800 486 486.

© Scoop Media

