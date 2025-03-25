E Tipu E Rea Calls For Systemic Change Beyond 72-Hour Postnatal Stay

Tomorrow, 26th March E Tipu E Rea Whānau Services will present an oral submission on the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) (3 Day Postnatal Stay) Amendment Bill, reinforcing that while a minimum 72-hour postnatal stay is a step forward, it does not go far enough to address the systemic inequities we are currently seeing in our service carried by māmā, pāpā and pēpi.

Zoe Witika- Hawke (CEO), states "the reality is that we have young māmā giving birth and being sent home to overcrowded houses with 15 others. Some tell us they skip eating due to cost of living. Breastfeeding support is important, but māmā needs to be fed too."

As the health and social service arm of Ngāti Pāoa Iwi Trust, E Tipu E Rea supports mātua taiohi (young parents) through wraparound services spanning WCTO, midwifery, social work, transitional housing, and cultural support. Our experience shows that investment in the full first 2,000 days of a child’s life—not just the initial 72 hours—is key to achieving long-term positive outcomes for whānau.

Key concerns raised in our submission:

Access & Equity: A mandated postnatal stay will only be meaningful if all whānau can access culturally safe and well-resourced maternity care, regardless of birth setting. The current gaps in maternity services, particularly for wāhine in rural areas or those who choose home births, remain unaddressed.

Maternal Mental Health Crisis: Wāhine Māori continue to experience disproportionately high rates of maternal mental health challenges and perinatal suicide. Data from the Perinatal and Maternal Mortality Review Committee (PMMRC) highlights that wāhine Māori are nearly four times more likely to die by suicide in the perinatal period than non-Māori. The Bill must be part of a broader commitment to improving Māori maternal mental health services, as highlighted by rōpū like Hine Ki te Wheiao.

Resourcing & Workforce Capacity: While the Bill’s intent is commendable, maternity services like ours are already under immense strain. Without additional investment in midwifery and postnatal care services, the risk remains that the extra days in hospital may not be meaningfully realised for all whānau. Many essential services operate with limited funding, and any reform must ensure adequate workforce support and sustainable resourcing.

Culturally Responsive Care: Māori-led birthing and postnatal care spaces need government support. Many whānau voices in our submission spoke of feeling whakamā in clinical environments that do not accommodate tikanga, leading to early discharge despite health needs.

Whānau-Centred Policy: The Bill should guarantee that regardless of setting, partners and wider whānau can stay with māmā and pēpi throughout the 72-hour period to foster bonding and emotional wellbeing.

E Tipu E Rea stands with other Māori maternity providers in calling for a transformational approach to maternal care—one that extends beyond hospital stays and prioritises whānau wellbeing across the entire early years.

"Our whānau and service need tautoko that prioritise the first 2,000 days, so we'd hate for this Bill to become another policy with great intentions but without the necessary infrastructure to make a real difference. We need a comprehensive approach that ensures all whānau—especially Māori and young parents—are supported beyond just a hospital stay, with sustained resources for mental health, midwifery, and culturally responsive services that span the full first 2,000 days."

