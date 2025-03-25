Going Bush This Autumn? Here's How To Enjoy It Safely

Central North Island Police are urging people to make the proper preperations and plans before heading into the outdoors this autumn.

Senior Constable Barry Shepherd says with the end of daylight saving approaching and the Roar just around the corner people going into the outdoors should take the proper precautions and prepare for any situation.

“We want those going to the outdoors to maximise their fun but also minimise their risk.

“Before taking the shot, hunters should be 100 percent sure they have identified their target. If they have any doubts, then do not shoot.”

Hunters are urged to plan for their hunt, and to stick to it; always treat every firearm as loaded; and identify your target beyond all doubt. “We want everyone to enjoy themselves, have a great time, and head home safely to their loved ones,” says Senior Constable Shepherd.

Police also advise any walkers, hikers, or climbers to ensure they take prepping for their trip seriously before going outdoors.

Senior Constable Conrad Smith says New Zealand’s environment and weather can be unpredictable, so it is best to prepare.

“Your safety is your responsibility in the outdoors, by preparing for the worst, you can enjoy your trip knowing that you will be okay if anything goes wrong.”

If you are going outdoors, no matter if it is hunting, hiking, or climbing, please follow these five simple steps of the Land Safety Code:

Choose the right trip for you: Learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it. It is important to choose a trip that suits you and everyone in your group. When you are looking at options, make sure you think about everyone’s fitness levels and experience in the outdoors. Understand the weather: New Zealand weather can change fast. Check the forecast and change you plans if needed. Weather can make or break a trip. It is one of the most important things to consider when going into the outdoors. Pack warm clothes and extra food: Prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out. Any trip, even if it is short or easy, need preparation. Packing the right things makes trips safer and more enjoyable. Share your plans and take ways to get help: Telling a trusted person your trip details and taking a personal locator beacon can save your life. We all want our trips to go as planned – but sometimes they don’t. If you get hurt or lost on your trip, how would you get help? Take care of yourself and each other: Eat, drink, and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together. The best way to enjoy your experience in the outdoors and make it home safely is to look out for one another.

