Two Arrested Following Invercargill Aggravated Robbery

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 5:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have taken two youths into custody following an aggravated robbery in Invercargill.

At around 3.30am on Monday 24 March, Police were alerted to four people entering a store on North Road. The group targeted cigarettes and tobacco before fleeing in a vehicle.

After following multiple lines of enquiry, Police today executed search warrants at two Invercargill properties, resulting in two arrests.

The two youths are due to appear in Invercargill Youth Court tomorrow, charged with aggravated robbery.

Police continue to make enquiries into the incident and further arrests are likely.

