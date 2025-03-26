Information And Inspiration On Show At Fantastic Futures Event To Encourage Vocational Pathways In Nelson Tasman

For the fourth year in a row, Nelson Regional Development Agency is pleased to deliver Fantastic Futures; a one-day event designed for Nelson Tasman high school students to showcase vocational pathways in key industries driving the local economy.

Held on Wednesday 2 April at Founders Heritage Park, the event is focused on ‘learn while you earn’ opportunities, and features over 25 business and industry exhibitors. It is expected to be attended by more than 250 senior students (years 11-13) from local high schools including Motueka High School, Waimea College, On Track Alt Ed, Collingwood Area School, Golden Bay High School, Tapawera Area School, Young Parents School, Nelson College for Girls, Nelson College, Nayland College, Murchison Area School, Garin College, Te Aho O Te Kura Pounamu, and Youth Nelson.

Fantastic Futures event 2024 (Photo/Supplied)

The event aims to strengthen the connection between schools, students, and local businesses by highlighting a variety of vocational career pathways across Nelson Tasman’s essential sectors such as aquaculture, construction, digital innovation, electrical, dairy, logistics, hospitality, automotive, aviation, hair and beauty, defence, manufacturing, primary industries, and local government. Students will rotate through exhibits, engaging with businesses to learn about the work they do and explore entry opportunities. Each business will provide an interactive element to stimulate conversation and enhance the student experience.

“These real-life experiences are so important, inspiring, and exciting for the students”, says Andrea Hawkes, from Nayland College who has attended with over 30 students each year.

This event is part of the Education to Employment Programme delivered by NRDA for the Nelson Tasman region, funded by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD). The Education to Employment Programme offers a range of initiatives designed to support students in transitioning from education into the workforce, by equipping students with the tools, knowledge, and opportunities they need to embark on their career journeys within the region.

“Helping to inspire and connect our high school students into regional industry employment is especially important in Nelson Tasman. NRDA has delivered this fantastic event for the past three years, as part of our Education to Employment programme, and we know that our partner schools, businesses, and industry all value the opportunity to be involved and get so much out of the day " says Fiona Wilson.

As well as Fantastic Futures, other key events within the wider Education to Employment programme include Industry Career Exploration Days (maritime, aquaculture, conservation and more) across the year; Employable workshops; a Trade Collective regional school tour; Inspiring the Future events; as well as TechStep workshops focusing on emerging skills such as using AI for job hunting. In 2023/24 the Education to Employment programme engaged over 120 businesses and organisations and over 900 students across the region.

More information about Fantastic Futures 2025

Businesses and organisations involved this year include: Aquaculture NZ & Moana, Bunnings Warehouse, Cutting Edge Signs, Datacom, Blueberry IT, CNX, ITP, Digital Dilligence, Downer, ETCO - The Electrical Training Company, Fonterra (Takaka), Fulton Hogan, Civil Contractors NZ (CCNZ), Gibbons Naylor, Mahitahi Colab (Start Ups), Mainfreight, Marine Farming Association & Maclab, Natureland Wildlife, NMIT – Automotive, Aviation, Hair & Beauty, Hospitality, NZ Defence Force, One Forty One, Port Nelson, Pic's Peanut Butter, Primary ITO, Talley's, Vailima Orchard, Vertical Horizonz, Whenua iti Outdoors, Tasman District Council, Ministry of Education.

Fantastic Futures 2025 Agenda - Wednesday 2 April, 2025:

8.45 am Schools Arrive - Registration 9.30 am Karakia / Welcome / Process for the Day 9.40 am Game Instructions / Form Groups 9.50 am Business / Industry Group Rotations start First session, 8 visits 11.10 am Morning Tea 11.25 am Guest Speaker – Jesse James from Trade Collective 11.35 am Business/ Industry Group Rotations continue Second session, 8 visits 12.55 pm Lunch and Live Music (Imani-J) 1.30 pm Business / Industry Free Roaming Time 2.10 pm Complete Survey 2.18 pm Winners and Prizes 2.25 pm Thanks / Close / Karakia



Information on last years event here: https://lifelab.nz/fantastic-futures-event-26-june-2024/

About Nelson Regional Development Agency (NRDA)

NRDA’s purpose is to accelerate economic growth, improving wealth and wellbeing for the people of Nelson Tasman. With a focus on increasing regional productivity, we deliver on our purpose by supporting collaboration, building capability, and attracting resources.

NRDA is a Council-Controlled Organisation (CCO), 100% owned by Nelson City Council. NRDA was established on 1 July 2016 following merger of the former Nelson Regional Economic Development Agency and Nelson Tasman Tourism. Partnership funding contribution from Tasman District Council enables NRDA services to be delivered with a combined Nelson Tasman regional focus.

NRDA’s activity spans strategic economic development, business and key sector support, investment attraction and, as Regional Tourism Organisation, fostering and promoting regional visitation.

