49 - Not Out

Photo/Supplied

The year was 1976. McDonalds opened their first branch in Porirua, Abba released the single Dancing Queen, and the Whanganui Computer was introduced.

And a 17-year-old Barry Shepherd caught the overnight train from Hamilton to Wellington to begin a policing career – one that’s lasted 49 years and counting.

Family and community partners joined colleagues past and present at a surprise morning tea to celebrate the Senior Constable’s milestone and pay tribute to the man known as the oracle, who has forged a remarkable career and built a name for himself both nationally and internationally in Search and Rescue (SAR) and Disaster Victim Identification (DVI).

While Barry admitted there had been plenty of change over the almost half-century he’s been policing, he said a lot remained the same.

“The Crimes Act hasn’t changed, that’s still 1961. The things that have changed are information and technology but essentially, the way we serve the public and the way we interact with people hasn’t changed.”

As a “farm boy from Reporoa”, an initial interest in Police was almost thwarted by a summer job doing surveying, but a visit from a recruiting sergeant to Reporoa College put the idea back in his head. After that there was no going back.

“We went to college thinking it was an 18-month course, then two days in we got told it was only 11 months.”

Following that it was off to Auckland, where as cadets they wore forage caps while constables donned helmets. “When we were on the beat in Queen Street people thought we were in charge.”

Switching the bright lights of Auckland for a then-thriving Kawerau in its heyday taught Barry the craft of being a police officer, reinforcing the importance of being able to talk to people and helping hone the skills he’s known for today.

Since 1983, Barry has made Taupō home. There he forged a unique skillset and is known as a specialist in SAR and DVI.

Speaking at the event, DVI colleague Senior Sergeant Karl Wilson said Barry’s contribution stretched wider than just the district.

“His service in Taupō is legendary down here but I think people also need to realise what he has done internationally and nationally... from the Australian bush fires and MH17, plus Solomon Islands and all the major incidents in New Zealand.”

He’s referring to the long list of disasters Barry’s name is synonymous with, including the Whakaari eruption, Christchurch earthquake and Operation Deans at home, as well as the Boxing Day Tsunami, and numerous other international incidents he’s attended.

“To have Barry as part of your team is like a win when you are in DVI, he just has an amazing brain.”

He also has the unique ability to bring the right people, with the right skills, together to make things happen, Karl said, giving the example of Barry's work following the Christchurch earthquake.

“He turned what was a storeroom into a mortuary in order to focus on the end mission of IDing victims and getting them back to their families.”

Photo/Supplied

Barry’s leadership was also touched on by speakers, including District Commander Superintendent Tim Anderson.

“The thing that strikes me most, among many other qualities you have, is that you have leadership in droves,” he said.

Tim said during his three stints in the Bay of Plenty he’d learnt a lot from Barry, not just around his expertise in DVI and SAR which he’d clearly excelled at, but in his ability to motivate people, work with his community and investigate serious crimes.

“Your contribution has been outstanding, and you are still going stronger than ever. I don’t think words can really express how good you are.”

The role of family in Barry’s success was also highlighted, with several members joining including Barry’s wife, daughter and one of his sons. His other son was in Canada and wasn’t able to make it.

His son spoke of the long-service medals signifying “the long nights, the early starts, leaving family behind” that is a part of earning them, while Barry's wife spoke about the apprehension that comes with deployments.

“The first time he went away with DVI, that was really scary because I wanted you to come back the same. And you did. So that has always been my thing, is that you come back. I’m so proud of you.”

And while he’s notched up 49 years, Barry still has plenty to keep him enthused, including a trip to Canada and Europe as a 2025 Woolf Fisher Fellow.

“I actually think I can learn more from the young people in this organisation than they can learn from me," he said. "The guys and girls in this organisation in their 20s and 30s know stuff I will never know.

"I often ask them for advice about things because that adds to the success of this organisation, this generational difference. We talk about stuff that didn’t exist when I was your age. It’s cool.”

