Proposed Dog Control Updates - Are We Barking Up The Right Tree?

Hutt City Council is updating its Dog Control Policy and Bylaw - and wants to hear from you.

The review, shaped by early feedback from more than 1300 locals, includes proposed changes to improve public safety and clarify rules, particularly in shared public spaces.

Key proposals include:

Clearer maps showing dog exercise areas and no-go zones.

A licence for commercial dog walkers to ensure safety and competency standards.

A limit of four dogs per person in public spaces (with an exemption process for dog owners with multiple dogs).

Clarified rules such as summertime restrictions.

Better signage and education in shared spaces.

Environment and Sustainability Director Alison Geddes says dog owners and the wider community share our public spaces and this review aims to strike the right balance.

"This is about ensuring a balance that supports responsible dog ownership while keeping our city safe and enjoyable for everyone.

"The Council encourages all dog owners, walkers, and the wider community to take part in the consultation process and help shape the future of dog control in Lower Hutt."

Community consultation is open from 26 March to 26 April 2025. Feedback can be provided online at hutt.city/dogcontrol, in our Neighbourhood Hubs or by emailing Policy@huttcity.govt.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

