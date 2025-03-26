Toi Foundation Supports The Launch Of The Whare O Te Tapatahi: A Project To Address Rough Sleeping In New Plymouth

Toi Foundation has provided a $300k grant to Taranaki YMCA to assist in the operational activity of the Whare o te Tapatahi—Place of Integrity project, a significant initiative tackling the urgent issue of rough sleeping in New Plymouth. This project aims to provide essential support and resources for those experiencing homelessness, a critical challenge in the community.

Rough sleeping is one of the most visible forms of homelessness, often involving individuals residing in unsafe and unsuitable locations, such as outdoor spaces, vehicles, and abandoned buildings. Those who find themselves in such circumstances are at a higher risk of experiencing violence and emotional distress.

Additionally, many rough sleepers suffer from a profound sense of disconnection and face numerous challenges regarding their physical and mental health. This also has negative impacts on communities.

Whare o te Tapatahi is envisioned as a three-phase project designed to foster acceptance and deliver positive outcomes for the community. The first phase includes establishing a welcoming space where rough sleepers can access meals, showers, laundry services, and comprehensive support services tailored to their needs.

Maria Ramsay (Photo/Supplied)

Maria Ramsay, Chief Executive of Toi Foundation, stated, “We believe that every individual deserves dignity and support. Whare o te Tapatahi aims to create a safe and nurturing environment that addresses the immediate needs of rough sleepers and empowers them on their journey towards recovery and reintegration into society.” Ramsay also said, “It is a complex and varying landscape and requires thorough and informed approaches utilising cross-sector expertise, knowledge and support, now and in the future.”

The Toi Foundation remains committed to enhancing the lives of vulnerable individuals in Taranaki, and the Whare o te Tapatahi project is a crucial step in fostering a more inclusive and supportive community for all.

Toi Foundation has also contributed an additional $90k towards coordinating the project start up and fit-out of the purpose-renovated space at the YMCA. Toi Foundation has also provided financial support to Taranaki Retreat for Rough Sleepers outreach programme.

