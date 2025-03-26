Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Council To Adopt Draft LTP Plan On 27 March Before Community Consultation

Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 1:53 pm
Press Release: Westland District Council

The Westland District Council has completed its draft Long-Term Plan (LTP) 2025-2034, setting out the proposed direction, priorities, and major projects for the next nine years. This critical document will guide decisions on infrastructure, community services, and funding for the district.

The draft LTP was workshopped with councillors on 20 March 2025, providing an opportunity for further discussion before the draft is adopted in a public session on the 27 March 2025.

Mayor Helen Lash says the LTP is a key document that will help shape the future of the district and it is important that the community has a say.

"This plan outlines the big decisions we need to make to ensure our district continues to thrive. We encourage everyone to take part in the upcoming consultation process and help shape our future."

Once finalised, the draft LTP will be made publicly available, and Westland District Council will seek feedback from residents through a formal consultation process, including online submissions, and public meetings.

Community consultation is expected to begin 31 March and will run until 2 May 2025, with community meetings 31 March to 10 April.

© Scoop Media

