Man Taken Into Custody Following Murupara Incident

Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 1:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been taken into custody following an incident in Murupara today.

About 6:45am, the man allegedly forced entry into the unmanned Murupara Police station by smashing a glass door. A vehicle was not used to gain entry to the station.

Police cordoned off Pine Drive, with some staff armed as a precaution, and the Police Negotiation Team was called to assist.

An axe and machete were located during a search of the man’s vehicle, along with a chainsaw that had been thrown over a fence.

The Police Negotiation Team engaged with the man for several hours before he was arrested outside the station without further incident, just after 12pm.

All cordons have since been stood down and Pine Drive has reopened to the public.

Charges against the man are being considered.

I want to commend our attending staff on their response to this incident, negotiating a tricky situation to get a peaceful resolution.

We would like to thank the members of the Murupara community for their cooperation and understanding while this incident unfolded.

We understand these incidents can be distressing, however there was not believed to be any risk to public safety during or following today’s events.

© Scoop Media

