Wakefield's Totara View To Join Moutere-Waimea Ward

A boundary change for the Moutere-Waimea Ward is the only change following Local Government Commission hearings on Tasman District Council’s latest Representation Review.

The Totara View area just south of Wakefield will shift from the Lakes-Murchison Ward to Moutere-Waimea for this year’s local body election.

The six-yearly review of Council representative arrangements decided to keep the status quo otherwise.

Following considerations, Elected Members voted to keep the council's previously proposed representation structure for the next two local Council elections in 2025 and 2028.

The decision was also made to retain the Motueka and Golden Bay Community Boards.

Following two appeals, the review was then scrutinised by the Local Government Commission with the two submitters appearing before Commissioners Brendan Duffy, Bonita Bigham and Sue Bidrose in February.

After consideration, the Commissioners agreed with the outcome of the Council process, however they found that Totara View, a rural residential development with 89 rural lifestyle properties and 300 residents, shares greater commonalities with the Wakefield community than it does with the more distant Lakes and Murchison communities.

The determination is being welcomed by Moutere-Waimea Ward Councillor Christeen Mackenzie who championed for the change during hearings.

She says Totara View residents look to Wakefield for functional connections such as schooling, shopping and community and recreational facilities so the outcome of the review is a sensible, simple solution.

Changes to the Moutere-Waimea Ward boundary will be adjusted before the 2025 October local elections.

Numerous submissions made comments on the decision to establish a Māori Ward, however this was outside the scope of the review and will be determined by a referendum at election time – that means there will a Māori Ward in Tasman District for the 2025 election.

