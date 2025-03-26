Wairoa's Long-awaited Flood Resilience Infrastructure Reaches Milestone

Hawke's Bay Regional Council (HBRC) formally supported ‘Option 1C+’ as the preferred flood mitigation floodway alignment for North Clyde at a Council meeting today.

Option 1C+ is a refinement to the original proposed solution known as Option 1C and will see substantially fewer (originally 20, now seven) whenua Māori and fewer (originally 73 and now 56) general title land parcels directly affected. It will also halve the number of homes impacted with a reduction from 16 to eight.

At a Council Extraordinary meeting on13 February, Councillors resolved that further work occur to refine the floodway profile and alignment to minimise the impact of Option 1C on impacted landowners.

Since that meeting, the project team and the Wairoa Crown Manager have worked at pace exploring a refinement of the floodway design, ensuring it is still hydraulically efficient and delivers the required reduced impacts to whenua Māori and the number of houses impacted. The team has also undertaken numerous group and individual engagement sessions with potentially affected home and landowners, and mana whenua.

Like Option 1C, Option 1C+ follows a similar direct overland path, aligning with historical flood patterns, and impacts two hectares of whenua Māori, a third of the area impacted by the original option. Further cultural assessment activity is underway to ensure Option 1C+ continues to protect marae and take full account of other cultural taonga.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council chair Hinewai Ormsby says adopting the refined option is another important milestone and a further positive step forward for the Wairoa community.

“As a Council we have listened and responded to what the community has told us is important to them, and working with the need for flood mitigation while respecting ancestral and culturally significant land. Work can progress more confidently on the revised floodway alignment with the goal of building a robust flood scheme for Wairoa, the first in its history. This is all about better protecting the Wairoa community into the future, and we are here to make that happen.”

Option 1C+ has also been supported by the Wairoa District Council through a letter of endorsement from Mayor Craig Little, and a letter of recommendation for the revised alignment to be adopted from the Crown Manager.

“From the outset we’ve made it clear our shared kaupapa for this project is about finding the best technically viable solution that minimises negative impacts on whānau, their land and homes, and that protects cultural taonga in the process,” says Crown Manager, Lawrence Yule.

Wairoa Mayor, Craig Little, says: “Our Council is heartened that the refinement work that has been completed, resulting in 1C+, looks to significantly reduce impacts to whenua Māori and the number of houses whilst still maintaining the hydraulic integrity of the proposed flood mitigation solution. Our Council has confidence in the process the Crown Manager has carried out. We support the continuation of his position in leading this project and the holistic approach to Wairoa’s response and resilience to future flooding including the Wairoa River mouth."

Over the coming months as the project takes shape, the project team and Crown Manager will continue to engage with whānau, home and landowners, and owners of whenua Māori, with the support of the Māori Land Court.

(Photo/Supplied)

Chair Ormsby adds: “We are pleased Council has supported Option 1C+ as the preferred floodway alignment as it provides the best possible mitigation for Wairoa that is within budget, while minimising impacts on whenua Māori, whānau, home and landowners.”

The project team will now submit its Project Development Plan (PDP) based on Option 1C+ to the Crown for approval and recommend the release of the $70million project funding.

