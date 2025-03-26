Third Person Before The Courts Following Aggravated Robbery, Invercargill

Police have taken a third young person into custody in relation to an aggravated robbery in Invercargill.

At around 3.30am on Monday 24 March, Police were alerted to four people entering a store on North Road. The group targeted cigarettes and tobacco before fleeing in a vehicle.

Today, Police located the youth and took them into custody without incident.

The young person appeared in Invercargill Youth Court today.

Police continue to investigate the aggravated burglary and further arrests are likely.

