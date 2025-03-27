Update: Arrest In Aggravated Burglary Investigation, Miramar

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard:

Police have arrested and charged a man following extensive enquiries into an aggravated burglary in Miramar.

At around 2am on Monday 17 March, Police were called to a Darlington Road address, where the occupants located an intruder inside their home. After an alleged altercation with the occupants of the house, the alleged offender fled.

One person in the house received minor injuries and the other three were uninjured.

Today, Wednesday 26 March, Police arrested and charged a 28-year-old man.

The man is due to appear in Wellington District Court on Thursday 27 March, charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated injury.

Wellington Police continue to investigate the death of 63-year-old Abdul Nabizadah and are working to establish if there is a link between the aggravated burglary and Mr Nabizadah’s death.

We are grateful for the assistance so far from the public and continue to appeal for information to assist in our enquiries.

At 12.28am, a man was seen walking down Camperdown Road from Totara Street and turned right in to Darlington Road from Camperdown Road. The man was wearing a light-coloured top and dark pants.

We know Mr Nabizadah arrived in Totara Street in his silver-coloured Toyota Aqua, registration NQE681, at 12.25am, so this man may well have seen Mr Nabizadah and or his vehicle. We urge this person, or anyone who may know them, to come forward as soon as possible.

At 1.30am, a man in fitness clothing or activewear was seen running south on Darlington Road, before crossing the Camperdown Road intersection. He was wearing a blue shirt, and we also need to hear from him.

We understand these incidents are upsetting and concerning for the community and the investigation team are working tirelessly to determine the circumstances around Mr Nabizadah’s death and to bring closure for his family.

If you have any information that could help the investigation teams, please update us at 105 online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 250317/6324, or reference Operation Celtic.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

