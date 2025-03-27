Firearms Owners Want Shooting Ranges In Every Major City

The Council of Licensed Firearms Owners (COLFO) has welcomed the Government’s changes to ease the regulatory burden on gun clubs and shooting ranges.

COLFO spokesperson Hugh Devereux-Mack says it will make it easier to establish and operate new shooting ranges around New Zealand.

“Licensed firearm owners are happy with these changes, because it makes it much easier for people to operate and join local firearms clubs.

“We’d like to see more clubs and ranges – ideally three or more shooting ranges in every town and city. That would mean a rifle range, pistol range, and a shotgun club for each town – and more people becoming members of clubs.”

Independent firearms experts have pointed out New Zealand has one of the lowest rates of club membership among licensed firearm owners, with only 5% of the firearm owning population belonging to a local club or range.

Devereux-Mack says that while the changes don’t remove all the Labour-Government-era rules placed on firearm clubs, they are a good step towards sensible firearm policy.

“Clubs are a chance to join a safety-focused community of legal firearm owners, practice safe firearms handling, and have any inconsistencies in your technique pointed out by fellow club members.”

“The last thing we want is a lone wolf scenario, where people are going out into the bush independently to practice and sight-in their firearms. You don’t learn proper firearms handling that way.”

Devereux-Mack says more firearms clubs and ranges will normalise the sport, giving New Zealanders greater visibility of how the more than 200,000 licensed Kiwis practice safe firearms handling.

“Many people fear guns because they don’t see them used sensibly or see their net benefit for the country. Pest culls and hunting are practiced out in the wilderness, hidden from the view of most Kiwis.”

“If your only interaction with guns is reading about crime in the news, of course you’ll end up viewing firearms ownership negatively.”

“More clubs and ranges mean more visibility of the New Zealanders who enjoy using firearms in a positive and safe way.”

