Rain Clears For An Eventful Weekend

Covering period of Thursday 27th - Sunday 30th March

A band of rain sweeps across New Zealand to end the working week, but MetService is forecasting a sunny weekend for most.

Today (Thursday), gloomy skies and wet weather move up the South Island as the North Island holds on to dry and settled conditions. The rain is expected to clear south of Christchurch this evening.

Tomorrow (Friday), the clouds will gradually part to fine spells over the South Island as the rain band moves on to the North Island. The brief rain will weaken as it moves north, unfortunately, bringing no respite for the driest areas.

With so many events scheduled this weekend, people will be eagerly checking their local MetService weather forecasts. Sunshine is expected for the last day of the Maadi Regatta on Saturday, without too much more disruption from fog. Blue skies over Wellington’s CubaDupa and Christchurch’s Round the Bays will hopefully encourage a bustling turnout.

(Photo/Supplied)

Meanwhile, the classic cars at Whangamata’s Beach Hop should be prepared for a sprinkling of showers on Saturday, so keep that in mind if you’re taking the convertible. The same goes for Auckland’s Synthony festival, as northeasterly winds drag in moist air with a shower or two.

MetService Meteorologist Michael Pawley says, “For those without weekend plans, the mild temperatures and clear skies will provide prime dog walking and bike riding weather, and you could even take your Nana for a coffee”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

