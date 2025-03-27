Core Family Provision Charity In Need Of Support After Funding Loss

Nurturing Families, a registered not-for-profit charity that collaborates with front-line social support services to offer comprehensive assistance, is in desperate need of community funding after losing $100,000 of support due to unforeseen circumstances.

Founded in 2012, Nurturing Families now distributes over $1 million in goods for families in need, providing everything from hygiene products to larger childcare goods when available. 2024 saw over 1,500 Auckland families in need supported, with 30,000 children supported to date.

Tayla Nasmith, Founder of Nurturing Families, says the drop in funding will have a significant impact on Auckland families requiring support, with requests at record highs.

“2025 has already proven to be our busiest year to date. Families are struggling to get by, a message we’ve heard time and time again from the agencies we work with and the parents we support,” says Nasmith.

While there are enough funds to cover the upcoming months, without filling the shortfall Nasmith says they’re unlikely to make it to the end of the year.

“We consistently hear from the families we support how much of a difference our services make. We’re not just about providing physical support, but also community support through our parenting group and community centre in Henderson,” says Nasmith.

Over the last 13 years, Nurturing Families has worked with 167 partner agencies, allowing organisations such as Te Whatu Ora, Starship, Lifewise and Plunket.

“We know times are tough right now across the board, for both individuals and other not-for-profit organisations. We’re asking for support from those who have the means to do so and recognise the value of making sure our children receive the support they need,” says Nasmith.

For those who want to donate to Nurturing Families, they can head to: https://donate-to-nurturing-families.raisely.com/

