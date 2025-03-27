Kauri Coast Community Pool Funding Extended While Council Investigates Future Options

The Kauri Coast Community Pool will receive funding from Kaipara District Council for another year, while staff investigate ownership options for the future.

The Kauri Coast Community Pool, owned by Sport Northland, currently operates with support from Kaipara District Council through an annual grant of around $350,000. This grant, which covers operations, repairs, and maintenance, is adjusted annually to reflect changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and for the 2024/2025 year was $395,390. The existing funding arrangement is set to expire in June 2025.

Kauri Coast Swimming Pool (Photo/Supplied)

At a council briefing in August 2024, Sport Northland sought direction from elected members regarding a preferred future ownership model and potential funding mechanisms for the pool. Discussions continued during a February 2025 briefing and the March council meeting. As a result, Council has approved the preparation of a comprehensive report to evaluate future ownership and management options, including associated costs and funding methods. The cost of the grant is currently paid through general rates, which is shared across all Kaipara District ratepayers. Future ownership options include transferring ownership to Kaipara District Council or a charitable trust.

Any changes to the current model would likely require adjustments to address previously identified issues, including the lack of local employment opportunities.

Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson said elected members had been clear on their strong support for the pool.

“We recognise the immense value the Kauri Coast Community Pool provides to our community and the wider region. It’s not just a local facility – it’s a regional asset. This is why we have extended the pool’s annual grant for another year while we explore all funding opportunities and operational models to ensure it runs as a top-quality facility.”

Council staff will work with Brett Young of Community Asset Solutions to prepare the detailed report, which will outline future ownership and management models and propose improvements to the operating model. This report will be presented by December 2025. The findings will help guide Council’s decision-making for the pool’s long-term future.

View the council discussion and decision on the Kaipara District Council YouTube channel. Read the council meeting report and the Kauri Coast Community Pool Operating Grant Review and Business Case.

