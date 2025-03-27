Man Charged With Murder Following Kawerau Homicide

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following an ongoing homicide investigation in Kawerau.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Onslow Street on 26 February.

Emergency services were called to the property at around 8.45am after a man was located deceased on the front doorstep of the address.

Police have been working hard to piece together the events surrounding the man’s death and today arrested and charged a man in Hamilton.

We are pleased to have been able to arrest someone in relation to this tragic incident.

We would also like to thank those members of the public who provided information, and would still like to hear from those yet to come forward.

The man will appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow charged with one count of murder.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in or around the Onslow Street area.

We are aware there were some other people in the general area specifically between 5.15am-5.50am that morning who haven’t yet come forward and we would ask them to please contact us.

If you have information that could assist the investigations team, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250226/5646.

Information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers online at crimestoppers-nz.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in providing further comment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

