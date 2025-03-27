State Highway 6 Dellows Bluff – Containers Removed Early Next Month

SH6 Dellows Bluff, rockfall and slip sites. (Photo/Supplied)

State Highway 6 Dellows Bluff, south of Murchison, will be free of containers and back to two lanes by Wednesday, 9 April, as contractors pause workto refine and improve plans to repair the slip.

Rob Service, System Manager Nelson/Tasman says contractors have been working at the second slip site, less than two hundred metres from the original 2022 rockfall site, since February.

“While it initially looked to be a straightforward fix, investigations show the site is far more complex and fragile than expected.”

“The geology of the hill face presents a challenge for contractors. Initial plans were to tackle the slip from the side, but access has proven difficult, and the conditions have presented issues for our team.

“The safest option is to pause work at this location while we revise plans to access the slip from above. We will return to the site as soon as possible to continue this important work,” Mr Service says.

While this means a slight delay in the project, Mr Service says significant progress has been made.

“Rock-blasting work was done earlier this month to remove loose rocks and debris at the top of the slip. We have also removed overhanging trees, installed extra drainage and a catch basin for easier maintenance over winter, and resealed the road. It ensures the site is in good condition as we prepare for the next phase of work, once geological assessments are completed.”

Mr Service says all of the work carried out to date means the site is safe enough for the shipping containers to be removed. Their removal will make the road wider, allowing the highway to be restored to two lanes and the reduced temporary speed limit to be lifted.”

The containers will be returned to the site when work on the slip resumes.

Mr Service appreciates repairs at this part of State Highway 6 have been ongoing for some time.

“We have had to deal with an underslip, rockfall, and another overslip – all in the same area. We know our work has affected the community and road users and we thank them for their patience and cooperation.”

But with no local road detours available, this is a critical section on State Highway 6 and it is essential we do all we can to ensure it is safer and more resilient in the future. This work is vital,” Mr Service says.

Contractors will monitor the slip site over the winter months and remedial measures will be implemented if needed.

Works Schedule for container removal:

Stop/stop controls with delays of up to 15 minutes will operate on Tuesday, 1 and Wednesday, 2 April from 7 am - 6 pm when the containers will be removed.

from 7 am - 6 pm when the containers will be removed. Stop/go controls will then be in place from Thursday, 3 to Tuesday, 8 April as contractors prepare the highway to be reopened to two lanes by Wednesday, 9 April.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 15 minutes under stop/go.

Drivers must follow all speed signs and warnings in place.

