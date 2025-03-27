The Pointy End Of Police Work

New graduate police dog Murdock on parade (Photo/Supplied)

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers welcomed six new patrol dog teams after their graduation today at the Police Dog Training Centre at Trentham, Upper Hutt.

Alongside them also graduating were three personnel from 2nd Engineer Regiment, 2 Field Squadron Unit with three newly trained Explosive Detector Dogs (EDD).

The teams celebrated the occasion in front of whānau and friends, the Commissioner of Police with members of the police executive, and Lieutenant Colonel Joe Totoro Commanding Officer, 2nd Engineer Regiment, New Zealand Army.

Commissioner Chambers congratulated them all on their achievements.

“All our patrol dog teams play a crucial role in frontline policing, deploying to some of the most dynamic and challenging situations. We couldn’t police the way we do without them.

“That’s why I’m thrilled to see six newly trained dog teams graduate today. They will be welcomed into Eastern, Central, Waikato, Wellington, and Auckland police districts very soon.”

Graduating from the police patrol dog course is one new and five experienced handlers with their dogs.

Wellington-bound Constable Nick Press with Police Dog ‘Oskar’ says, “It feels different this time around being my second operational dog after working ‘Ink’ for the past six years. It’s exciting to get back on the street with a new young dog who is very different to ‘Ink’ and has taught me a lot and given me more skills as a handler.”

Constable Pete Smits is heading back to the Waikato. “I got Ozark at the start of November last year, and I’ve enjoyed training him and getting him as ready as possible for the reality of what police delta teams do. I’d like to acknowledge the Waikato Dog Section for helping me get to this point in my career.”

Inspector Todd Southall, National Coordinator Police Dogs, says “It’s a proud day for all teams, both experienced and new. This ceremony marks the end of a demanding few weeks training to become an operational team and well done on completing all the tests which replicate your day-to-day work.

Patrol dog work is one of the most physically demanding roles in Police - you’re at the pointy end of frontline policing and a pivotal component in our Tactical Response Model. We are grateful for all your work, and this graduation signals the next step toward frontline duties” says Todd.

